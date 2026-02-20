Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Josele
Infrastructure

Marbella's new courthouse on track for completion before 2030

Andalucía's justice minister, José Antonio Nieto, has confirmed that Marbella's new courthouse complex will be built and completed within the current regional government term

José Carlos García

Marbella.

Friday, 20 February 2026, 11:42

Andalucía's justice minister, José Antonio Nieto, has confirmed that Marbella's new courthouse complex will be built and completed within the current regional government term, with the facility fully operational before the Junta's judicial infrastructure plan expires in 2030. The preliminary study for the Ciudad de la Justicia, to be built on a 13,000-square-metre municipal site in La Torrecilla, is complete, though some adjustments are still being made.

A public consultation period will follow before the project is put out to tender. The minister acknowledged that construction will temporarily worsen parking in the area, particularly as the courthouse works will overlap with a separate town hall project to build access from the Ojén road.

