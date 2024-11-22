Marbella wins top prize at the 2024 Andalucía in bloom awards

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 22 November 2024, 16:08

Marbella town hall has achieved the highest award in this year's Andalucía en Flor (Andalucía in bloom) awards, obtaining the + (plus) distinction, which is added to the level of Cuatro Flores, "a historic milestone as this is the first time we have obtained it", emphasised the councillor for parks and gardens, Diego López.

This new recognition responds three areas that the judges look out for, which are: the extension and landscape and garden quality of its heritage of green areas of all kinds; the application of specific plans and measures aimed at sustainability with special emphasis on the rational use of water, phytosanitary treatments, the management of green waste and soil and substrates and, finally, for the implementation and development of educational and environmental awareness programmes, as well as cultural, recreational and participatory programmes in the framework of parks and gardens.

"The evolution that Marbella has undergone places the town just a few steps away from the main distinction of the awards, which is level five for flowers, an achievement that no other municipality has achieved yet", said the councillor, who valued the fact that the town "has become a benchmark in the management of green infrastructures, using pioneering and environmentally friendly treatments that do not pollute and avoid risks for people and animals".

In relation to tree management, the awards have highlighted the value of the green coverage of the town thanks to its care and maintenance and irrigation systems have been implemented to help combat drought, reducing the consumption of water resources.

These awards ceremony, which is now in its fifth year, was held in Carmona, and brought together professionals from the sector, technicians, public administrations and the award-winning town councils. Andalucía en Flor is an initiative of the Asociación Multisectorial de la Jardineria Andaluza (AMJA), which aims to promote, protect, improve and enhance the green spaces of the region's municipalities, helping to improve the quality of life of the population and social relations, the image of the localities for their inhabitants and visitors. It also promotes tourism, generating forums for debate on the sustainable management of towns and cities.