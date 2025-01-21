Marbella to spend more than 38 million euros on road maintenance and upkeep in 2025

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 17:09 Compartir

Marbella town hall has announced that it will allocate more than 38 million euros to road, urban maintenance and conservation in the town in 2025. The money forms part of the cleaning and solid urban waste budget, which has a forecast annual expenditure of more than 18 million euros.

It includes areas such as cleaning rubbish containers, recycling and litter bins, the leasing of vehicles; the treatment of rubbish; the repair of machinery and the purchase of specific products. According to the councillor for the area, Diego López, "For the mayor one of the main priorities is the care and decoration of public spaces."

López went on to say that other areas include schools and sports facilities, with a budget of two million euros, and the conservation of residential areas and housing developments, to which 10 million euros will be allocated. "These are very important programmes as they are responsible for repairs to pavements, lighting and drainage, among other work," he said.

López also described the actions carried out by the parks and gardens department, "whose priority is the beautification of the town, which is essential to help keep our streets in an optimum state". In this area, an investment of 5.6 million euros is planned for this year through initiatives such as the plan for the upkeep of green areas, to which four million euros will be allocated.

Among others, specific interventions will be carried out such as pruning (420,000 euros); plant health, "an area in which we are a benchmark thanks to the use of biological treatments and methods to combat pests" (300,000 euros); the conservation of lakes and ponds or the management of urban tree planting in Marbella.

Supply

As far as supplies are concerned, the councillor detailed that for plant material and urban trees there will be an allocation of 431,000 euros, while for pots, compost, fertilisers and other related items, as well as for the purchase of small machinery such as lawnmowers or brush cutters for the operational services, around 90,000 euros are foreseen. Within this same department, with regard to the maintenance of parks, the plan for the conservation of children's play areas will have a total of 313,000 euros.

Finally, the councillor alluded to the conservation and cleaning of beaches, as well as streams and public land, with a budget of 2.7 million euros. "This is a particularly sensitive expense that can vary depending on how the storms affect our coastline," said López, who added that "unfortunately, given the inaction of the central government, they are affecting more and more and require more public resources that the town could be using for other purposes that would benefit the wellbeing of the residents".