Marbella to dish up 1,700 kilos of free sardines on skewers at popular end-of-summer event The 'espetos' and live music will be served simultaneously on five beaches in the Costa del Sol municipality on 25 September

Marbella town hall is organising the event in collaboration with the Cofradía de Pescadores and the Asociación de Empresarios de Playas de la Costa del Sol.

Marbella town hall, in collaboration with the local fishermen's association and the association of beach business owners of the Costa del Sol, is celebrating the XII edition of the Moraga Popular event on Thursday, 25 September. Starting at 8pm, the annual event is once again bidding farewell to the summer in a traditional way. It takes place simultaneously on the beaches of La Venus (Marbella), La Salida (San Pedro Alcántara), Levante (Puerto Banús) and Real de Zaragoza (Las Chapas). The tradition was born out of a tribute to tourism and local residents.

On the day, 1,700 kilos of sardines on skewers ('espetos') and 1,000 kilos of chopped tomatoes, as well as bread and drinks, will be given out.

At the presentation of the event, councillor Diego López described it as a "recognition of all the people who work in the tourism sector, from the hotel and catering trade to accommodation, who are fundamental to the local economy".

He specifically thanked the fishermen's association, headed by Jerónimo Sánchez, for their collaboration in "an event of such magnitude", which seeks to improve efficiency and order with every edition. López invited all residents and tourists to take part in next Thursday's fiesta.

Beach bars and live music

Marbella delegate of the association of beach business owners of the Costa del Sol José Rovira highlighted the joined efforts by the 'chiringuitos' (beach bars) that "set up the food and drink areas" and the fishermen responsible for the sardines.

Secretary of the fishermen Bartolomé Carrillo stated that the association takes pride in the event, as it demonstrates "the quality of the Malaga sardine to residents and visitors" while paying "tribute to the seafaring tradition of the municipality". The event also features live music performances by local groups to create a party atmosphere at each of the locations.