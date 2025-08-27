Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall has detected an increase in practices banned by the cleanliness and coexistence bylaws. Josele
Environment

Marbella to use security cameras to detect breaches of rubbish disposal rules

There have been more penalty notices issued for offences in the first five months of this year than during the whole of 2024

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 13:25

Marbella town hall has reinforced the waste deposit controls carried out by the Local Police force. Municipal spokesperson Felix Romero has announced that they will use security cameras to detect infractions against the bylaw of cleanliness and coexistence.

Already at the beginning of the year, the municipal security team intensified surveillance work to detect such practices. This resulted in more sanctioning reports in the first five months of the year than in the whole of 2024. The implementation of security cameras aims to regulate practices that do not comply with bylaws, such as "dumping rubbish at times outside the allowed frame, depositing waste outside containers or in places other than those specified, dumping rubble or abandoning household goods".

Municipal relief and waste timetable

The information provided by the network of cameras will make it possible to detect and identify this type of infractions, which "undermine residential coexistence, damage the image of the city and put a greater strain on municipal resources". Romero said that the security, cleaning and RSU departments are coordinating in this field of work.

The timetable for waste disposal is between 8pm and 11pm from April to October and from 7pm to 11pm the rest of the year. There is no time limit for recyclable waste, such as packaging and cardboard, while glass can also be disposed of throughout the day, except between 10pm and 8am to avoid noise nuisance.

