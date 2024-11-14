Marbella town hall to set up electric scooter register

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 14 November 2024, 18:52

In recent years, electric scooters have become a popular vehicle in towns and cities, which is why many councils have regulated their use. Marbella town hall introduced a new ordinance that came into effect this year and, looking ahead to 2025, plans to establish a register of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) operating in the area. "The idea is to locate the drivers in order to be able to apply the regulations," said the council's spokesperson, Félix Romero, while adding that they will have to find a formula to generate municipal number plates to identify these means of transport. In this sense, the councillor pointed out that "they will look for a numbering system similar to that of taxis".

Therefore, this measure is contemplated in article seven of the municipal ordinance, which specifies that the purpose is "to know and regulate the fleet of these vehicles in the municipality". It also adds that "its constitution, regulation and operation shall be the responsibility of the local government, and the register shall include at least the make, model, chassis number, series, owner, insurance company and policy number".

This was announced yesterday by the municipal spokesperson following the council meeting, accompanied by mobility and transport councillor Baldomero León, and the Malaga delegate of the traffic accident prevention association (PAT), Ketty Morilla. "We are going to raise awareness of the ordinance through a campaign on electric scooter usage regulations, coinciding with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which will be held on Sunday 17 November. We will place special emphasis on secondary schools," Romero said.

Young people and electric scooters

Young people are a sector of the population that regularly uses MPVs. "One of the most important aspects is the obligation for drivers to have civil liability insurance, because this makes it possible to respond to victims in the event of an accident. Another is for the minimum age to be set at 16, because an electric scooter is not a toy and it is necessary for drivers to be aware of its danger," Morillas said, adding that "training courses are necessary so that teenagers who do not yet have a driving licence can study the signs and learn how to drive".

Among the features of the Marbella ordinance are: the prohibition of driving on pavements and pedestrian areas, the use of headphones or mobile phones, carrying passengers or driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. It also includes the mandatory use of reflective clothing, helmets and lighting, as well as driving with a maximum speed of 20 km/hour. Fines for breaking the ordinance range from 200 to 1,000 euros.