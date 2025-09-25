Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The El Fuerte hotel was awarded five stars after a 31-million-euro refurbishment. Josele
Tourism

Marbella councillors reverse decision to raise IBI property tax levied on hotels

The Aehcos association of hotel business leaders of the Costa del Sol complained the almost 54% rise was "disproportionate and discriminatory"

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 15:07

Marbella town hall has announced that it will reverse the increase in the property tax (IBI) for hotels in the town. Councillors said they had voted to "reverse" their approach and bring the rate back down to the pre-increase amount, according to the councillor for finance, Félix Romero.

The increase in this tax provoked complaints from the association of hotel business leaders of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), which claimed the rise was almost 54 per cent and said that the measure was "disproportionate and discriminatory".

"We have to be particularly sensitive to problems that may affect the functioning of the economic engine that tourism is for Marbella"

Romero said that the matter is "pending" studies and the corresponding procedures to reverse the new tax rate, and said he was open to these types of modifications or tax reductions when they are aligned with the "common interest" and "do not affect" public services. "We have always shown that we are a government that engages in dialogue," he said.

With regard to the case of the "special differentiated rate" for hotels in property tax, the councillor justified the decision by appealing to the economic importance of the sector: "Marbella is a tourist power above all other issues, and at the town hall, faced with problems and approaches that may affect the functioning of the economic engine that tourism is for Marbella, we have to be especially sensitive".

