Marbella town hall to improve care for homeless people

The two-year contract, extendable annually for three more years, covers managing Marbella's municipal homeless buildings plus a mobile social unit

José Carlos García

Friday, 23 January 2026, 13:32

Marbella town hall is set to improve care for homeless people, with the service budget rising from 483,000 euros in 2025 to nearly 600,000 euros this year through a new contract nearing final approval.

BCM Gestión de Servicios, a Malaga-based company and sole bidder, will likely take over from Cruz Roja, which previously provided services.

The two-year contract, extendable annually for three more years, covers managing Marbella's municipal homeless buildings, encompassing two open centres - the Intervención Social de Marbella (Calle Huerta los Guerra) and the Atención Inmediata de San Pedro Alcántara (Calle Fantasía) - plus a mobile social unit.

Both centres will operate year-round: Marbella's from 8am-8pm and San Pedro's from 8am-3pm, offering daytime shelter, basic needs coverage (food, hygiene) and personal and social support oriented towards social integration.

The Marbella centre will provide ongoing intervention through open activities and reinforcement programmes with professional monitoring.

The mobile social unit will operate daily (9am - 12pm and 6pm - 8pm) to reach homeless people on streets who avoid municipal resources, offering close contact, support and direct aid while facilitating access to available services.

One social worker and eight social services assistants will staff these services.

