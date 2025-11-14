Marbella town hall considers introducing bus-VAO lane

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:11 Share

Marbella town hall plans to test a dedicated bus and high-occupancy vehicle lane, known as a VAO, for two months before final implementation. Initially planned for Avenida Ricardo Soriano in the centre of the town near Christmas, this has been ruled out due to congestion risks.

The council is now seeking an alternative location with similar traffic conditions to conduct trials.