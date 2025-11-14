Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Traffic circulating on Avenida Ricardo Soriano. SUR
Infrastructure

Marbella town hall considers introducing bus-VAO lane

The town hall plans to test a dedicated bus and high-occupancy vehicle lane, known as a VAO, for two months before final implementation

José Carlos García

Marbella

Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:11

Marbella town hall plans to test a dedicated bus and high-occupancy vehicle lane, known as a VAO, for two months before final implementation. Initially planned for Avenida Ricardo Soriano in the centre of the town near Christmas, this has been ruled out due to congestion risks.

The council is now seeking an alternative location with similar traffic conditions to conduct trials.

