Marbella town hall boosts technological transformation with 4.7-million-euro investment

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 8 January 2026, 12:08 Share

Marbella is set to boost its technological transformation in 2026, with an investment of €4.7 million dedicated to innovation. Councillor Enrique Rodríguez announced the spending plan following a meeting with the ruling team, where they discussed the implementation of new computer systems, electronic tools, and digital solutions.

Rodríguez said that they had already identified the municipality's "real needs, prioritising action and defining projects that will have a direct impact" on public management.

"He added, "Digitalisation is a key element for optimising internal procedures, enhancing professional capacities and offering more effective responses to residents".

Among the planned actions is the comprehensive update of the municipal website to "a more accessible, intuitive and e-process-oriented platform with the incorporation of advanced functionalities, new information channels and emerging technologies capable of improving interaction with residents, businesses and visitors".

There will be virtual transport cards, free wifi zones in the street and improved digital urban infrastructure

He also announced a modernised Marbella tourism portal, a new 'smart city' platform and an app aimed at faciliating the life of the elderly. "These initiatives will make it possible to reduce digital gaps, facilitate day-to-day management and consolidate Marbella as a smart and inclusive destination," he said.

Rodríguez added that they are planning the virtualisation of the public transport card, implementation of free wifi zones in public spaces such as squares and parks and the improvement of digital urban infrastructure. "These measures aim to simplify access to public services and enhance the urban experience through technological solutions adapted to different people," he said.

Rodríguez hinted at the fact that innovation planning for this year also includes investments in public safety related to improvements in the video surveillance system; in the provision of technical resources for emergency services; in cybersecurity for data protection; in the integration of the street map into the system of the national institute of statistics (Ine) and in the telecommunications network; and in the internal technological renewal plan. "The aim is to guarantee a modern, secure and fully digital administration, ready to face the present and future challenges of the town," the councillor said.

Register of resident participation entities

The councillor also said that the annual process of updating the municipal register of resident participation entities has begun. This will provide a "reliable, revised and coherent database" for the coordination with groups and the planning of public policies "with residential involvement".

The more than 300 active entities in Marbella must update their data in the municipal registry before March

Rodríguez said that the registered entities will have until 28 February to update their details with their digital certificate through the electronic system of the town hall. The comprehensive digitalisation of this tool "will facilitate agile consultations, future automation of certificates and statistical evaluations".

According to the councillor, there are currently more than 300 active entities and this review "will improve administrative management, update relevant information and strengthen the modernisation of the system".