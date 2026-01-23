Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Council workers cleaning. Josele

Marbella to spend 200,000 euros annually to clean chewing gum and urine from streets

The contract addresses some of the most frustrating street cleanliness issues facing residents

José Carlos García

Friday, 23 January 2026, 13:13

Marbella town hall will allocate 200,000 euros a year over the next three years to clean stains, chewing gum and animal urine from public streets. The contract addresses some of the most frustrating street cleanliness issues facing residents.

This tender comes almost simultaneously with another focused on equally irritating problems: damaged and dirty waste containers. That contract has a budget of 4.76 million euros over four years - 1.19 million euros annually - covering inspection, repair and replacement of containers, plus cleaning of the bins themselves, recycling points, their slots and collection pits.

Both contracts represent the council's response to persistent urban cleanliness complaints from locals, tackling everyday problems that most exasperate Marbella's residents. The initiatives aim to improve street hygiene and waste management infrastructure across the municipality, addressing issues common to any town but particularly visible in high-traffic urban areas.

