The councillor for beaches, Diego López, observes one of the towers. SUR
Costa del Sol

Marbella revamps 19 lifeguard towers to modernise coastline

This comes as part of the town council's initiative to renovate the Moraga boats (beach barbecue stations) to “project a modern and cared for image”.

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 12:22

Marbella town hall has begun the artistic renovation of 19 lifeguard towers in the area, as part of a wider effort to improve the coastline and strengthen Marbella's visual identity.

Each tower will feature an individual design, local councillor, Diego López, explained, “the aim is for these essential infrastructures to integrate harmoniously into Marbella's unique coastal landscape and contribute to a spruce, contemporary image of the area”.

The project, due to be completed before Easter, is based on a broader strategy to create a functional, safe and aesthetic coastline.“The platforms will remain fully operational, while simultaneously creating a more colourful, attractive presence on the beaches,” said López.

The council claims that the scheme reinforces its commitment to management of public services and the improvement of urban spaces.

“This initiative includes the painting of the Moraga boats (boat shaped barbecue) with designs that honour seafaring tradition and local culture while projecting an innovative and high-quality image of the municipality's coastline," said López.

