Marbella restaurateur hosts Christmas bash for Cudeca The event was held at the Villa Tiberio Restaurant and raised 21,500 euros to help the charity build a new palliative care unit for children

A charity Christmas party held at the Villa Tiberio restaurant in Marbella last week raised 21,500 euros to help the Cudeca Foundation convert the house of founder Joan Hunt, who died in June, into the first children’s palliative care unit in Andalucía.

Organised by restaurateur Sandro Morelli, the guests enjoyed a champaign reception, a firework display, and a night of entertainment supplied by some of the coast’s top performers.

A charity raffle was held to boost the fund and offered prizes donated by local businesses and individuals. These included a seven-day break at the Puente Romano Hotel and Beach Resort, an England football shirt signed by Geoff Hurst, and a handmade dolls house by local designer Kathy Sala.

Among the guests were Cudeca’s Vice President Susan Hannam, Medical Director Marisa Martín, and benefactor Dr Yusuf Hamied and his wife, Farida.

Sandro Morell, who has supported the cancer charity for more than ten years, told SUR in English that he was “delighted” by the generosity of the guests.

“I feel extremely happy that this event has raised this amount of money, because it makes me so upset to hear of children dying. It is so nice to be able offer Cudeca this help, especially at Christmas. I am so proud to be associated with this wonderful organisation,” he said.

Marisa Martín added, “Sandro’s help is one of the most important assets for our hospice since he involves so many others in his quest to help the ones that need it. Sandro has been helping Cudeca for more than 10 years and we are very proud and honored to have him with us.”