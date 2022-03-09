Marbella residents encouraged to sponsor a tree to help stop climate change The Plataforma por el Cáñamo Tradicional (platform for traditional hemp) is calling for urgent measures to repopulate the town's wooded areas

Jesper Hansen and Benito Ruiz from the platform for traditional hemp with some of the saplings / e. g.

The Plataforma por el Cáñamo Tradicional (platform for traditional hemp) has voiced its concern over the current drought and what it says is the "imminent death" of a large amount of vegetation if urgent measures are not taken. "Hardly anybody doubts climate change and the increase in temperatures,” explained the president of the group, Benito Ruiz.

He went on to argue that private individuals and companies getting involved is an economic and sustainable alternative to recover wooded areas and fight against desertification, provided that it is done with native species of flora. As such, the platform for traditional hemp is promoting a repopulation project which they have called ‘The Solution’, whose aim, according to Ruiz, is to achieve sustainable results “in the medium and long term." He went on to say that the project responds to the need to “plant trees, bushes and native vegetation".

This initiative involves mass reforestation, which requires the collaboration of the town hall as well as private companies and individuals to “sponsor a tree.” So far more than a thousand trees have been planted and the association hopes to "involve as many people as possible".

Members of the platform collect fallen tree seeds in the mountains during the autumn, then wait "patiently" for them to germinate before planting them and giving the seedlings to anyone who wishes to sponsor them.

After a year spent germinating in their sponsors’ homes, the new trees will be ready for planting. However, the care doesn’t stop there as watering during the first summer is vital to the tree’s survival. "If it is not watered during the first summer, it will die,” Ruiz warned.

For more information about sponsoring a tree, visit: Cáñamo Tradicional