Marbella renews Telpark agreement to offer 12 hours of parking from just 1.99 euros

Marbella town hall has renewed its agreement with the Telpark company to facilitate parking for residents, tourists and shoppers in the town and to encourage shopping in the stores and eating in the town's restaurants.

The councillor for traffic, Félix Romero, presented this initiative, which allows parking at a special rate from 1.99 euros for 12 hours and which this year includes a new 30 per cent discount on electric vehicle charging for those who purchase Multipass vouchers.

Romero explained that this agreement has been in place for three years and started thanks to a "commitment" between the town hall and local businesses and Telpark.

The Multipass vouchers, which have had more than 3,500 users over the years, can be obtained until 30 September. The cost of parking has been reduced by almost half, with the price at the Paseo Marítimo Marbell Center car park being fixed at 1.99 euros for 12 hours, while the price at the Terrazas de Marbella car park is 2.79 euros and at the Mercado Central 2.99 euros, according to Telpark's southern territorial director, José María Fayos.