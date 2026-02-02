Marbella crowned Europe’s top destination for Arab tourism in 2026

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 2 February 2026, 16:34 Share

Marbella has once again cemented its status as the jewel of the Mediterranean, being officially named the Best Destination for Arab Tourism in Europe 2026.

The award, granted by the Arab League Tourism Organisation (ATO), recognises the town’s high-end infrastructure, safety, and its ability to cater to one of the world’s most demanding travel markets.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who accepted the honor from ATO President Dr. Bandar Fahad Al-Fehaid, hailed the win as an "endorsement of a model based on excellence and sustainability."

She also noted that "we are an open, welcoming town, ready to receive visitors from all over the world".

She further stated that "it is a source of pride for the municipal government and the whole town that top-level institutions recognise the value of what we offer".

This distinction has been awarded by the Arab League Tourism Organisation (ATO), the leading Arabian organisation in the tourism industry, based in Saudi Arabia.

This distinction follows professional studies and evaluations that have analysed multiple criteria, including service quality, accessibility, cultural openness and hospitality.

The report also highlights the ongoing modernisation and development process that has transformed Marbella into a benchmark for sustainable tourism and a particularly attractive destination for the Arab market.

The mayor also mentioned that "the municipality was also recently chosen by American Express Travel as one of the ten must-see destinations to travel to in 2026, being the only Spanish town included in this listing".

International collaboration

Muñoz emphasised "the friendship that unites Marbella and the Arab countries" and stated that "this recognition is the result of everyone's efforts, from the tourism sector to municipal policies aimed at strengthening our profile". She added that "continuing to build bridges of cultural and economic cooperation is key to consolidating quality tourism with a positive impact on the local economy".

"This milestone reinforces our position on the global tourism map and encourages us to continue making progress in attracting high-value markets that contribute to reducing seasonality and generating employment." Ángeles Muñoz Mayor of Marbella

Finally, she stated that the town council's "intention" is to "continue to strengthen international collaboration and promote initiatives that further consolidate Marbella as one of Europe's leading destinations".

Speaking on behalf of the ATO as its president, Bandar Fahad Al-Fehaid congratulated Marbella on "this well-deserved recognition" and expressed his interest "in continuing to strengthen future collaboration in a way that contributes to boosting tourism growth, exchanging experiences and achieving new successes for both parties".