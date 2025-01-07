Marbella to see four large derelict sites pressed back into use this year

How the refurbishment of the former Aresbank building would look after the work

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 12:54

Marbella is set to recover four abandoned spaces throughout the town in a bid to generate employment. Town hall will recover the facilities of the former Aresbank and the Marbell Center shopping centre, both of which have been closed for three decades. Under the plan, the Plaza del Mar shopping centre will also be given a new lease on life, as well as the commercial premises in the Plaza Antonio Banderas, which have never been in use.

"Marbella is awakening interest and every day there are more entrepreneurs and investors. The number of companies that are established and operating in our town exceeds 20,000 and the growth trend continues to boom," Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz told SUR. The move is expected to generate employment and contribute to the town's economy, she added.

One of the projects already underway is the recovery of the former Aresbank building. The Mosh Group and chef Dani García are promoting this as a high cuisine and nightlife initiative which will generate 200 jobs in the municipality. The facilities had been derelict for 30 years and had been frequented by drug users.

However, security will be reinforced as work starts at the site and the area revalued. Some of the commercial premises that remained empty in the vicinity have been rented upon learning of the recovery of the site in the heart of Nagüeles.

Shopping centres

Another of the facilities that has been closed for three decades is the Marbell Center shopping centre, which is set to reopen its doors after a refurbishment. It already has the building permit, with work set to be completed by the end of the year. Located in the old town of Marbella, on Avenida Ramón y Cajal, this space is expected to once again become a place for leisure, restaurants and shops.

Muñoz said the 25-million-euro investment will revitalise the area. "It is a facility with a commercial use area of more than 18,000 square metres. The first licence applied for, to carry out the refurbishment of the entire interior, is worth 2.5 million euros," she said.

"It is necessary to modernise the site, because the initial premises were small and now they are going to be extended. It will house top level companies, a supermarket, gymnasium, restaurants and a wide range of leisure activities, including a bowling alley and an arcade."

Another shopping centre that is expected to get a new lease on life is Plaza del Mar, located in Calle Camilo José Cela. "There is a group interested in updating these facilities and we hope to grant them the licence soon," Muñoz pointed out.

Although this building has not been closed in its entirety, it has been largely closed over the years. The gymnasium that was still in operation was closed at the start of 2023.

Another of the abandoned premises that has never had any activity is the one located in Plaza Antonio Banderas. Negotiations are already at an advanced stage with regard to this site so that it can be refurbished and put into operation in the short term in 2025.