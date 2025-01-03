Marbella shopping centre closed for 30 years to reopen its doors in 2025

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 3 January 2025, 18:20

Marbella town hall has started the new year by giving the green light to three important building licences. The first licence was granted to redevelop the Marbell Center shopping centre, located on Avenida Ramón y Cajal, which has been closed for 30 years. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz said that the 25-million-euro investment, which will revitalise the area "is a facility with a commercial use area of more than 18,000 square metres. The first licence applied for, to carry out the refurbishment of the entire interior, is worth 2.5 million euros".

She went on to say that its is "necessary to modernise the premises, because the initial premises were small and now they are going to be extended," and added that "it will house top level companies, a supermarket, gym, restaurant operators and a wide range of leisure activities, including a bowling alley and a gaming area". The shopping centre is expected to reopen at the end of 2025, generating a total of 150 new direct jobs and giving new impetus to the whole area.

The town hall has also granted a building permit to Samara Marbella for the transformation of a building currently used as holiday apartments on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna, into a hotel. The building, which is next to the former urban planning department of the town hall, will see an "investment which amounts to 4.8 million euros and 70 rooms", according to Muñoz. "We are talking about a major refurbishment of facilities that will hopefully be up and running by 2026," the mayor explained, adding, "It is a very good project that will create more direct jobs than the current tourist accommodation."

Social housing in San Pedro

Another of the building permits granted yesterday was for the construction of 84 social housing units (VPP) in San Pedro Alcántara. The properties, being developed by the town hall, will be undertaken by the Vimpyca foundation. They will have a budget of 8.3 million euros and will consist of two buildings with a commercial area, garages, storage rooms and a swimming pool. "The interest of the private sector in continuing to invest is clear," Muñoz concluded.