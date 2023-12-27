Marbella receives national award for its support of golf and specifically women's tournaments The Royal Spanish Golf Federation acknowledged the contributions of the town hall, Acosol and the umbrella authority for municipalities on the western strip of the Costa del Sol with its Plaque of Merit in Golf 2023

Marbella town hall, Acosol and the Mancomunidad Occidental were honoured at the RFEG awards.

Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Marbella has received the Plaque of Merit in Golf 2023 award for supporting women's golf and hosting the prestigious Solheim Cup women's golf tournament between the European and American teams earlier this year.

The Royal Spanish Golf Federation (RFEG) awarded the town hall, Acosol and the association of municipalities of the western Costa del Sol (Mancomunidad Occidental) the award on Tuesday 26 December in Madrid.

The RFEG was impressed by Marbella's ability to stage the Race to Costa del Sol ahead of the tournament and host the prestigious Solheim Cup and the PING Junior Solheim Cup for the first time in Spain.

Marbella council, the Junta de Andalucía, Diputación de Málaga, Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental-Acosol, local councils of Casares and Benahavís, Finca Cortesín, La Zagaleta, Club de Golf Son Servera, the second oldest golf club in the Balearic Islands, were also recognised with awards at the presentation ceremony.

In addition, nine Gold Medals for Merit in Golf were awarded at the event, which went to Elías Bendodo for his support of this sport when he was president of the Malaga's provincial authority, as well as to the members of the Spanish teams that won the European Absolute Team and Individual Championships for Men and Women last summer.

Finally, recognition trophies were awarded to the dozens of golfers who have achieved international triumphs in 2023 in both amateur and professional competitions, highlighting in the latter case Carlota Ciganda for her sensational performance in the Solheim Cup.