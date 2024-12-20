Marbella pays tribute to its first two female councillors: Marina Torres and Pepi Romero

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 20 December 2024, 13:46

Marina Torres and Pepi Romero were the first two women to enter Marbella town hall as councillors and, for this reason, their town has paid tribute to them with a promenade bearing both their names in Arroyo de la Represa.

It was 41 years ago that the course of local politics in the municipality began to change, finally giving space to women who, until then, had been relegated to other roles.

"In April 1979, the first local elections were held in Spain, following the majority endorsement of the 1978 Constitution, a legal system that gave women the full enjoyment of their rights and the freedom to claim others that, until then, were unknown in the country," the town's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said.

"The administration promoted participation in social and political life by establishing by law a quota of 25 per cent female representation on electoral lists, and in 1983, Marina and Pepi embodied this milestone in the town."

Both women were surrounded by their families and friends as well as institutional representatives in a ceremony in which they were paid a heartfelt tribute.

"We are pleased to share a very emotional event that has great significance for local politics and especially for women's groups, because it highlights the figure of two courageous and pioneering people who played an active and committed role in difficult times and who were an example of self-improvement," the mayor said.

She also stressed that "they were able to open up a path that many of us have since continued and we feel deeply proud of them", adding, "From now on, the municipality has a physical space in which to honour their magnificent personal and professional careers, which will be forever linked to the history of the town."

The pioneers

This initiative proposed by the local PSOE and the association Marbella Feminista was supported by all parties. Both former councillors were moved by the tribute and thanked the people of Marbella for this recognition.

"It has been more than forty years since we took office as councillors, joining a project of progress, and we believe that this tribute extends to all women who, with their effort and determination, contribute to break the glass ceilings and conquer new areas for the female collective," Romero said.

"It has been an honour to work alongside Marina, a faithful companion with firm values and a great vocation for public service," she added. Similarly, Torres said that it was "a very emotional act that fills me with happiness and I can only thank Marbella for having given us so much".

Both councillors joined the municipal government in 1983 under the Socialist PSOE, with José Luis Rodríguez as mayor. For this reason, their colleagues from the PSOE at the time, as well as the current ones, did not want to miss the event.

"The importance of these two women as the first councillors is immense, not only because it wasn’t easy in those days, but because thanks to them, the rest of us are here today. It was a time when women had no independence, and balancing work and family was very difficult for them. Their political affiliation doesn't matter, but it is true that we are proud that they were both socialists," said the PSOE spokesperson for Marbella, Isabel Pérez.