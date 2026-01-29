Marbella marina launches ‘micro-reef’ project to help revive seabed

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 29 January 2026, 13:50 Share

MARBELLA’S Virgen del Carmen Marina has launched a pioneering sustainability project with the installation of six "micro-reefs" designed to restore marine life to the port’s waters.

The structures, known as ‘Life Boosting Units,’ act as biomimetic reefs. They are engineered to mimic natural sea-floor environments and integrate directly into the existing port walls without disrupting maritime traffic.

Marina director Carlos Romero explained that the units use a natural substrate to attract microfauna and provide a sanctuary for local species. "These units facilitate the return of life, contributing directly to the quality of the marine environment," Mr Romero said.

The project begins with a six-month "colonisation phase." Once nature takes hold, a team of scientists will begin periodic monitoring to track how species evolve across the seasons.

The initiative is part of the port's sustainability strategy to attract microfauna, provide refuge for species and improve the quality of the coastal environment.

Romero stressed that the results will allow for an evaluation of the evolution of biodiversity associated with the installed units, which will then be compiled in a results report.

The project incorporates a monitoring system using ROV (remotely-operated vehicle) technology, better known as underwater drones, and data analysis tools, which will allow for "detailed tracking of the colonisation of the structures and the associated environmental indicators", Romero said.

The initiative, a collaboration with specialists Ocean Ecostructures, aims to provide measurable data on biomass generation, CO2 capture, and the detection of invasive species.

Anna Lloveras, co-founder of the firm, said the artificial reefs are a "nature-based solution" with huge potential for habitat recovery.

"Our design, based on rigorous scientific criteria, makes it possible to rehabilitate degraded habitats and provide a real, quantifiable impact on the marine environment," she added.