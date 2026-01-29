Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The project to install these micro-reefs includes regular scientific monitoring. SUR
Environment

Marbella marina launches ‘micro-reef’ project to help revive seabed

Underwater drones to monitor biodiversity and carbon capture at the Costa del Sol harbour

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Thursday, 29 January 2026, 13:50

MARBELLA’S Virgen del Carmen Marina has launched a pioneering sustainability project with the installation of six "micro-reefs" designed to restore marine life to the port’s waters.

The structures, known as ‘Life Boosting Units,’ act as biomimetic reefs. They are engineered to mimic natural sea-floor environments and integrate directly into the existing port walls without disrupting maritime traffic.

Marina director Carlos Romero explained that the units use a natural substrate to attract microfauna and provide a sanctuary for local species. "These units facilitate the return of life, contributing directly to the quality of the marine environment," Mr Romero said.

The project begins with a six-month "colonisation phase." Once nature takes hold, a team of scientists will begin periodic monitoring to track how species evolve across the seasons.

The initiative is part of the port's sustainability strategy to attract microfauna, provide refuge for species and improve the quality of the coastal environment.

Romero stressed that the results will allow for an evaluation of the evolution of biodiversity associated with the installed units, which will then be compiled in a results report.

The project incorporates a monitoring system using ROV (remotely-operated vehicle) technology, better known as underwater drones, and data analysis tools, which will allow for "detailed tracking of the colonisation of the structures and the associated environmental indicators", Romero said.

The initiative, a collaboration with specialists Ocean Ecostructures, aims to provide measurable data on biomass generation, CO2 capture, and the detection of invasive species.

Anna Lloveras, co-founder of the firm, said the artificial reefs are a "nature-based solution" with huge potential for habitat recovery.

"Our design, based on rigorous scientific criteria, makes it possible to rehabilitate degraded habitats and provide a real, quantifiable impact on the marine environment," she added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage
  2. 2 Nerja organic farmers face eviction and loss of EU project as 400 contracts terminated
  3. 3 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  4. 4 UK students study the geography of Nerja
  5. 5 18-year-old man arrested in Malaga for assaulting partner in front of nine-month-old daughter
  6. 6 Carlos Alcaraz last Spaniard standing at the Australian Open as quarter-final awaits
  7. 7 Two-time Tour de France champion crashes during Malaga training ride
  8. 8 From Malaga to Marbella: where Valentine's Day is celebrated with diamonds
  9. 9 Gibraltar Government launches a new podcast to open direct dialogue with the public
  10. 10 Cártama invites residents to raise awareness of childhood cancer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella marina launches ‘micro-reef’ project to help revive seabed

Marbella marina launches ‘micro-reef’ project to help revive seabed