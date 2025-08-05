Marbella lighthouse reopens to public after major refurbishment

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 14:41 Share

The Marbella lighthouse is now open to the public, following a complete refurbishment. Despite some delays, the facility has now officially become a new landmark that connects the Paseo Marítimo with the centre. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz visited the site and highlighted that the project has not only "recovered a symbolic place" but also "integrated it into urban life, opening another gateway between the sea and the town". The aim of the work was to make the site more accessible and functional, transforming it from a "closed and degraded" monument into a "modern" space for residents and visitors.

The project has included the rehabilitation of the main building of 275 square metres for the use of municipal departments, as well as that of the annexed building of 100 square metres, which now houses an Aula del Mar marine exhibition area. In addition, an outdoor area of 1,700 square metres has been incorporated, with shaded areas, gardens, water fountains and a set of 18 lampposts. The completion of all of the tasks in the project have made the lighthouse into a space for walks and relaxation.

Trees

Councillor for public works Diego López highlighted the modifications that were made to the initial project to incorporate the planting of larger trees. According to López, this action "was an additional technical challenge, but it has enriched the final result", which expands green spaces in the municipality.

The work covers a total surface area of 2,266 square metres, including the 202 metres of the lighthouse itself, which has its own independent plot and access from the street. López added that the structure has been made waterproof and the "exterior flooring has been replaced with a more resistant pavement that allows the entry of heavy vehicles for the maintenance of the gardens".