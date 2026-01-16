Marbella to light up municipal sites in green to show its support for people affected by Perthes disease

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 16 January 2026, 12:38 Share

This Saturday, 17th January, Marbella town hall will light up several municipal sites in green (Arco de Marbella and the fountains of Los Barcos, Puerto Banús, the National Police building and the horse fountain) as a show of support for the families affected by Perthes.

The rare disease affects children aged between three and 12 years, and results in avascular necrosis of the head of the femur due to the interruption of blood flow.

The condition involves the death of bone tissue, leading to hip deformity, pain, limping and functional limitations that prevent the affected person from leading a normal life. It causes significant functional restrictions in children who suffer from it, limiting everyday activities such as running, jumping or taking part in school sports.

In some cases, surgical intervention may be required if bone regeneration does not occur naturally within a period of two to four years.

With this action, the council joins the initiative promoted by the national association of families with Perthes (ASFAPE), which is calling on the ministry of health to officially declare 17 January as the national day for this childhood disease.

"Visibility is essential to advance knowledge and research into rare diseases such as this," said councillor Alejandro González, who stressed that "we want to convey our support to the families who live with this difficult reality, and give them a voice so that initiatives such as that of ASFAPE reach the competent administrations".