The councillor for the West district, Alejandro González, and the adviser responsible for Commerce, Carmina Serrano, in one of the spaces. SUR
Marbella announces plan to install 'Instagram corners'

The town hall aims to improve the urban aesthetics and reinforce the image of one of its most visited areas

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:22

Marbella town hall has announced a plan to install 'Instagram corners'; photographic points with the name of Marbella designed for citizens and tourists to post photographs of the old town on social media.

The aim is to improve the urban aesthetics and reinforce the image of one of the most visited and iconic areas of the town. The project forms part of the Junta de Andalucía's tourism plan for large towns and "seeks to promote the old town, turning some of its streets into the protagonists of the thousands of photographs that are published daily on social media", according to Councillor Alejandro González.

Calles Carmen, Estación and Ancha are among the most visited by tourists and now they will have more national and international projection thanks to the dissemination of the photographs that users will publish on their social media.

The advisor responsible for commerce, Carmina Serrano, added that through the project Marbella will "continue to move forward on its path towards modernisation and improving the experience of citizens and tourists, consolidating itself as a destination that not only stands out for its beauty, but also for its ability to innovate and adapt to the needs of the "present day".

