Marbella launches urgent action plan to repair latest storm damage

The heavy rains of recent days have created potholes on roads used daily by thousands of people.

Marbella town hall is rolling out an emergency plan to repair damage caused by heavy rains in various streets and areas of the municipality.

The work will be divided into 200 projects covering a total of 3,900 square metres of potholes created by the rainfall on roads in all five districts of the town, representing a450,000-euro spend.

The councillor in charge of the work, Diego López, advised that "there are many potholes that the heavy rains of recent days have caused in streets that are used daily by thousands of people.

They are the busiest in each particular area, which is why we have decided to undertake this plan to prevent the damage from getting worse and leading to more serious damage."

"Work will be carried out progressively and in a coordinated manner over the next two months, with the aim of improving the state of the streets quickly and efficiently and reinforcing road safety." Diego López Councillor for public works in Marbella

The initial work will take place on the following streets: Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, Salduba and the section of the old N-340 near the Marbella Arch in the east district, also the streets of Parra, Jacinto Benavente and Avenida de España in the west district.

Other streets to be fixed (Castilla, Carril de la Picaza and the urban area of the Ronda road (A-397)) are in San Pedro Alcántara. In Nueva Andalucía, work will be done on these streets: Río Volga, Jorge Manrique and Avenida del Prado. Lastly, in Las Chapas, repairs will be done in Avenida Andasol and Pastoral de Las Chapas.

López specified that "the work will be carried out progressively and in a coordinated manner over the next two months, with the aim of improving street conditions quickly and efficiently and reinforcing road safety in the municipality".

The work "will be carried out in phases and in an organised manner to guarantee the normal functioning of the roads at all times and minimise any inconvenience these improvements may cause, thus contributing to the wellbeing and quality of public spaces for all residents."