Marbella to invest 4.3 million euros in school improvements

Marbella town hall is investing 4.3 million euros in improving the town's primary schools between 2024 and next year. In 2024 and the beginning of 2025, it carried out various projects worth 1.7 million euros and between now and the end of the year it will allocate one million euros to schools in Marbella and another 300,000 euros to schools in San Pedro Alcántara.

The investment of 1.3 million euros that will be spent between now and the end of 2025 will be repeated in 2026 and is in addition to the four million euros invested in the 2019-2023 legislature. In total, therefore, seven million euros will be spent on improving the town's educational centres in seven years, reinforcing the municipal plan for the maintenance and improvement of the town's educational infrastructures.

The data was shared by the mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who together with the director of culture and education, Carmen Díaz, visited the Xarblanca primary school, where interventions have been carried out during the summer holiday. Muñoz stressed the importance of collaboration with the management teams and the parents and teachers associations (AMPA) "to ensure safe, modern facilities adapted to the real needs" of the schoolchildren.

"The best way to act is to listen to those who know the reality best in order to give a quick and effective response to their requests," said the mayor who added that this programme "is implemented continuously throughout the year with the aim of ensuring that all public schools have renovated facilities during the school year".

The work carried out at Xarblanca school included carpentry, plumbing, painting and repairing blinds, as well as painting the sports courts, an improvement that has been carried out in seven other schools in the town and which will be extended to all the schools in the coming months. The headmaster of the centre, Antonio Casero, expressed his gratitude for the municipal commitment and remarked that the work "has a direct impact on the quality of life" of the educational community. "It is an important support for our almost 500 students and 850 families," he added.