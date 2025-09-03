Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The spokesman for the municipal government, Félix Romero, at the press conference following Tuesday's Local Government meeting. Josele
Infrastructure

Marbella to invest 3.8 million euros to improve water supply in Nueva Andalucía

The plan, which includes the construction of a 2,700 cubic metre reservoir, will make it possible to unblock the licences for more than 200 new dwellings

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 13:19

Marbella town hall will invest 3.8 million euros in the supply of water to the northern area of Nueva Andalucía. This was announced by spokesperson Félix Romero at the end of the meeting of the council held on Tuesday.

The town hall has begun processing the project, which includes the construction of a reservoir near the AP-7 toll road, with a capacity to hold 2,700 cubic metres, and a new system for the impulse and distribution of water that will allow more than 200 homes and occupancy permits to move forward.

This water supply infrastructure in the northern part of Nueva Andalucía is financed by the recently approved water improvement tax, which is included in the service bill.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to be improved
  2. 2 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town to install more CCTV cameras
  4. 4 Gibraltar Post Office halts goods mail to United States after Donald Trump issues executive order
  5. 5 Charity padel tournament to support children with cancer on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Marbella FC complete thrilling comeback to secure opening-day win
  7. 7 Gibraltar trials hybrid London-style taxis in environmental initiative drive
  8. 8 Juventud de Torremolinos suffer chaotic debut in football third tier
  9. 9 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  10. 10 Fuengirola launches campaign to promote respect and harmony in grassroots football

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella to invest 3.8 million euros to improve water supply in Nueva Andalucía

Marbella to invest 3.8 million euros to improve water supply in Nueva Andalucía