Marbella to invest 3.8 million euros to improve water supply in Nueva Andalucía

The spokesman for the municipal government, Félix Romero, at the press conference following Tuesday's Local Government meeting.

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 13:19

Marbella town hall will invest 3.8 million euros in the supply of water to the northern area of Nueva Andalucía. This was announced by spokesperson Félix Romero at the end of the meeting of the council held on Tuesday.

The town hall has begun processing the project, which includes the construction of a reservoir near the AP-7 toll road, with a capacity to hold 2,700 cubic metres, and a new system for the impulse and distribution of water that will allow more than 200 homes and occupancy permits to move forward.

This water supply infrastructure in the northern part of Nueva Andalucía is financed by the recently approved water improvement tax, which is included in the service bill.