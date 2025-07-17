Marbella to install pollution sensors to determine when to activate low emissions zone

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 17 July 2025, 19:57 Compartir

Marbella has had a low emissions zone (ZBE) for more than a year, but no sanctions have been imposed so far because its implementation has not been completed.

"We have already covered part of the requirements that were asked of us and now we have to come up with a definitive regulation," said the municipality's spokesperson - councillor Félix Romero. The next step is to install air-quality measuring sensors at the entrance of the zone in order to determine air quality.

Romero stated that "the tender for these systems will be carried out before the end of this year". Although the exact location of each of these tools has not yet been determined, the locations under consideration are: the Marbella market, the area of San Ramón, the northern access to Marbella and Bulevar San Pedro Alcántara.

The information provided by these sensors will be sent directly to the delegation and the Local Police. Romero said that "if the pollution levels are high, the ZBE will be activated". The police and drivers will be provided with information on the spot "through the panels".

However, as the councillor commented, "air quality in Marbella is very good", so it is possible that "the low-emission zone will never be activated".

Signage

The town hall is going to install ZBE signage on Calle Benalmádena, Plaza Juan de la Rosa, in Huerta Chica, on Calle San Francisco, Calle Postigo and Calle Atarazanas, at the exit access from the car park and the connection from Postigo to Juan Alameda, ending at the castle.