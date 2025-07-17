Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The low emission zone (ZBE) signage in Marbella. Josele
Environment

Marbella to install pollution sensors to determine when to activate low emissions zone

The town hall plans to put four air quality measurement stations out to tender before the end of the year

María Albarral

Marbella

Thursday, 17 July 2025, 19:57

Marbella has had a low emissions zone (ZBE) for more than a year, but no sanctions have been imposed so far because its implementation has not been completed.

"We have already covered part of the requirements that were asked of us and now we have to come up with a definitive regulation," said the municipality's spokesperson - councillor Félix Romero. The next step is to install air-quality measuring sensors at the entrance of the zone in order to determine air quality.

Romero stated that "the tender for these systems will be carried out before the end of this year". Although the exact location of each of these tools has not yet been determined, the locations under consideration are: the Marbella market, the area of San Ramón, the northern access to Marbella and Bulevar San Pedro Alcántara.

The information provided by these sensors will be sent directly to the delegation and the Local Police. Romero said that "if the pollution levels are high, the ZBE will be activated". The police and drivers will be provided with information on the spot "through the panels".

However, as the councillor commented, "air quality in Marbella is very good", so it is possible that "the low-emission zone will never be activated".

Signage

The town hall is going to install ZBE signage on Calle Benalmádena, Plaza Juan de la Rosa, in Huerta Chica, on Calle San Francisco, Calle Postigo and Calle Atarazanas, at the exit access from the car park and the connection from Postigo to Juan Alameda, ending at the castle.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Weekend Beach 2025: huge Costa del Sol music festival in pictures
  3. 3 'Cheapest' solar panel system melts at Costa del Sol home
  4. 4 Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video
  5. 5 Spanish summer for the French president
  6. 6 Benalmádena welcomes arrival of La Chiquita from her cave under the sea
  7. 7 Tropical fruit company in Malaga province puts 500 jobs up for grabs: this is how to apply
  8. 8 Legal advice for foreigners service in Torremolinos has helped almost 400 people so far this year
  9. 9 Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves
  10. 10 Premier Padel returns to Malaga this week with local stars chasing home glory

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella to install pollution sensors to determine when to activate low emissions zone

Marbella to install pollution sensors to determine when to activate low emissions zone