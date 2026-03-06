Marbella improves lighting on almost ten kilometres of the promenade

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 6 March 2026, 14:13 Share

Marbella will improve the electrical installations and energy efficiency of the street lighting on the section of the promenade between Río Real and Río Verde - a total length of 9,540 metres.

Works councillor Diego López said that this intervention "aims to modernise the system by renovating deteriorated infrastructures and implementing a remote management system that allows intelligent and continuous control of the service".

The councillor explained that the section being worked on has different types of design and is currently fitted with LED lighting. "However, the circuits that supply the lighting are not in good condition, which causes frequent breakdowns, especially during rainy periods, causing partial blackouts and affecting the safety and use of the promenade at night," he said.

Currently, the public lighting in this area is controlled by eleven control and protection panels, which will be renovated by installing new ones adapted to current regulations. The project also includes the complete replacement of existing circuits through the installation of 30,000 metres of new wiring, as well as the construction of conduits in those sections where necessary. "Similarly, new niches will be built for the switchboards when the conditions of the environment require it," he explained.

Permanent information

In addition, the implementation of the remote management system "will allow the municipal technical services to have permanent information on the state of the lighting, detect incidents in real time, optimise operating hours and improve maintenance planning". "This modernisation will represent an important step forward in the digital transformation of urban services and in the development of a more efficient, sustainable and intelligent city model," said López, who pointed out that the planned execution period is two months.

He added that the replacement of two street lights and the repair of 18 lampposts that were in a poor state of repair have also been carried out.