Marbella hosts the longest book fair in Spain

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 22 July 2024, 14:30

It is the longest book fair, in terms of days, in the whole of Spain. Marbella hosts this great meeting point for bookshops, writers and lovers of literature in the Paseo de la Alameda until 18 August. Throughout the fifteen stands you can find all kinds of literary genres giving way to a varied offer for all audiences. From local establishments to booksellers from other cities and towns such as Madrid or Seville, among others, have moved to this space where culture takes centre stage in the middle of the summer season.

"Unlike other fairs of this kind, the Marbella fair is held in summer and takes advantage of the peak of visitor numbers. In this way both booksellers and writers have a wider showcase to show their offer", said Manuela Filgaira, coordinator of the Town Hall's library service, who highlighted that, "as well as book signings, which have multiplied this year, there are children's activities for the little ones to teach them about the love of literature".

From books on history, psychology, romance, health, health, politics, comics, mini-books, classics, antique copies or bestsellers, you can find them at this large fair, which is also a boost for new creators and more modest publishers. "This is my first book and I am happy to have the opportunity to be here. There should be fairs like this in every town in Spain and reading should be encouraged", said Elvira País, author of Más Allá del Gran Mar, as well as Noelia Pereira, who presented her joint work with 57 other authors entitled Microcosmos. "This is an opportunity for people to see us and know that we small creators are also present", said the writer.

In the same way, apart from bookshops, at this literary meeting point you can find distributors such as, for example, Bukmeran, a company from Marbella that also sells and distributes self-published books. "For authors who publish their own books without a publisher, this is a great opportunity and we help them to make themselves known", said Susana, a representative of the company, while also highlighting "the value of the smaller publishers who are also present at this fair".

Experiences

During the first day of this cultural meeting point, people of different ages and nationalities visited the stands, as copies of books in different languages are also available. "Sometimes I buy a book here, read it and then leave it in the hotel so I don't have to carry it back home with me", says Michael, a British tourist who is spending this week in the Costa del Sol town.

A few metres away, María del Carmen Romero, a local resident, was buying a romance book. "It's a very complete fair. I still like paper rather than electronic books and collecting special editions," she said, adding that "it's good for Marbella that there are these kinds of fairs that bring books closer to the people".