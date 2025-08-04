Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Funds were handed over to Paul Carr of Collective Calling. SUR
Marbella golf tournament raises funds for Collective Calling

Golfinfo.com joined forces with accounting firm Spence Clarke & Co to support the charity that helps the homeless on the Costa del Sol as well as children in Tanzania

SUR in English

Monday, 4 August 2025, 14:06

Costa del Sol-based golf tour operator and tee-time company Golfinfo.com joined forces with accounting firm Spence Clarke & Co for a charity tournament at Marbella Club Golf Resort recently.

The tournament raised funds for Collective Calling, a Costa del Sol-based charity that supports the homeless in Spain as well as street children in Tanzania.

Golfinfo.com donated the full proceeds from the tournament to the charity.

“We’re proud to use our platform to support good causes here in Malaga province,” said Simon, founder of Golfinfo.com. “Partnering with Spence Clarke & Co made this initiative an even bigger success.”

Paul Carr, co-founder of Collective Calling, shared his gratitude: “This generous donation helps us continue providing showers, food, and dignity to the homeless here in Spain, and rescue and rehabilitate street children in Tanzania. Every euro raised is a step toward restoration.”

Talks are already under way for the 2026 tournament, "uniting sport, business, and compassion for a cause that truly matters", said the organisers.

