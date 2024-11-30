Marbella aims to attract American tourists with advertising campaigns in New York

The town hall has launched a promotional campaign in the Big Apple where an event with agencies and tour operators will take place

María Albarral Marbella Saturday, 30 November 2024, 08:35

Marbella town hall wants to attract the American tourist and, for this reason, it has launched a large-scale promotional campaign to be carried out from 2 to 8 December in New York. In true New York style, this action includes the projection of advertisements with images of Marbella on screens in Times Square and the Hudson Yards shopping centre.

"It is one of the most important campaigns of recent years and its main objective is to build loyalty among American visitors and strengthen ties with the American market," said the head of tourism, Laura de Arce, who pointed out that the initiative, which is part of the Plan de Grandes Ciudades de Andalucía, "will have the support of a dozen local businessmen from the hotel and catering sector".

"The occupancy figures reflect a clear growth of tourists from the United States, which is ideal because it has a high purchasing power, travel year-round and is closely linked to the golf segment, so our challenge is to consolidate it as is already happening with the British," she added.

"In Times Square, the videos will be projected on six screens every 100 seconds and will last for ten seconds, while in Hudson Yards they will appear on 59 screens, both inside and outside, every three minutes and will last for 15 seconds," she explained.

Promotional event

This promotion will be complemented by an event organised with agencies and tour operators. On Monday 3 December, a meeting will take place with representatives from the US travel industry, attended by over 60 companies from the sector and members of the diplomatic corps, including the Spanish consul and the manager of the Spanish Tourism Office in New York, among others. The event will begin with a presentation by the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, followed by videos showcasing images of the municipality and the 12 establishments supporting the initiative.

Since the celebration of the Solheim Cup in 2023, the interest of North Americans, both from the USA and Canada, has been increasing with respect to Marbella. The data reflects a gradual increase in the number of tourists from these countries, while at the same time indicating an interest in investment focused on the high-end real estate sector, which means that many of them have their holiday homes in the town.