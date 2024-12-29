Marbella gives green light to record 414-million-euro municipal budget

María Albarral Marbella Sunday, 29 December 2024, 08:52

Marbella town hall last week definitively approved all its municipal budgets for the year 2025, which amount to 414.2 million euros in revenue and 405.2 million euros in expenditure. These are the highest budgets ever set for the town and were approved with the votes in favour by the ruling Partido Popular and those against coming from the opposition groups (PSOE, OSP and VOX).

In total some 16 'alegaciones' were presented, one of them from a municipal employee in the area of personnel and the rest from two of the opposition groups. Of these, the eight from the socialists represented by PSOE were rejected and four of the seven from local independent party Opción Sampedreña were partially approved, while VOX did not present any.

Key features

The local government team highlighted the social, investment and quality services nature of these municipal accounts, while the opposition criticised them for being "inflated". Marbella's budget is up 11.5% on last year, making it the largest ever in the town's history, with consolidated spending increasing by 42 million compared to 2024. One of the main features of this economic roadmap for the next 12 months is its close link to the town's urban development. In this sense, the council estimates that there will be revenues that could reach up to 30 million euros due to the 10% average in income coming from the implementation of urban development projects. Likewise, taxes such as ICIO or Plusvalía (capital gains tax) would also swell the municipal coffers.

Another of the aspects highlighted in Marbella's accounts is the level of investment in the town, which amounts to 41 million euros, two million more than in the current financial year. Other initiatives include the start of the underground car park at the Albergue África hostal and a surface makeover of a sports area with a total budget of 23 million euros and an allocation of 800,000 euros for 2025, as well as the initiatives for reorganising the road network and smartening up the roadsides and central reservation of the road from the Manuel Haro roundabout to Marbella's famous archway and between the Puente Romano hotel and the Centro Forestal Sueco - Swedish forest centre (3.2 million euros), among others.

As to the social aspect, Marbella's mayor Ángeles Muñoz highlighted the 15% increase applied to that particular budget. "We are proud that all the associations have the support of this town hall", she said, mentioning the four million euros for this within their plans.