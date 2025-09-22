Marbella town hall gives green light to new five-star hotel

The Ikos chain will open its second hotel on the coast in Pinomar, in the grounds of Marbella Playa.

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 22 September 2025, 16:23 Share

Ikos Resorts, the Greek hotel company specialising in luxury all-inclusive resorts, is to open a new hotel in Marbella. The town hall has given the green light to the complete development of the Alicate de Actuación de Alicate sector number 11 (PA.AL-11), corresponding to Pinomar, which contemplates the construction of a new five-star hotel. The new resort will be built alongside the urban development of the rest of the area, with the plots classified as residential, as confirmed to SUR by municipal sources.

The Greek company already owns a hotel very close to Marbella, the Ikos Andalusia, located next to Guadalmansa beach in Estepona. The hotel opened in 2021 and was awarded Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice 2024 'Best Family Hotel in the World' and 'Best Hotel in Spain'.

The hotel will be built on the site of the demolished Marbella Playa, and the investment will generate a thousand jobs.

The new five-star Marbella resort will be built on the land formerly occupied by the Marbella Playa, which was acquired by the Hellenic company from the Andalusian Grupo Hoteles Playa. It has already been demolished by the chain through the company Ikos Marbella Pinomar Propco, which was set up just under five years ago for the project.

The Greek hotel company's new commitment to the Costa del Sol will involve an investment of 120 million euros and the creation of a thousand jobs according to sources from the town hall.

Marbella town hall has authorised the additional development of the sector, including the residential plots.

The aim is for the new five-star resort to open its doors in 2028 in this sector of Pinomar, which is due to begin its full development, having received the necessary authorisation from Marbella town hall.

The hotel will have 340 rooms, with an exclusive and innovative design including suites equipped with terraces and private pools on the beachfront, as well as a wide range of haut cuisine and an exclusive spa, according to the hotel chain's initial plans.

This hotel will be the company's third in Spain after Estepona and the opening in 2023 of the Ikos Porto Metro, in Mallorca. The company intends to open one or two more in Spain in the coming years. In 2026 it will open its sixth resort in Crete, after the five it has in Corfu, Kos and Chalkidiki.