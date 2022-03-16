Watch as Marbella firefighters set off for Poland with humanitarian aid, before returning with the coach full of refugees They are taking non-perishable foods and medication and will return with 55 Ukrainian refugees who will be hosted by local families

They only left a few hours ago but have already travelled over 1,000 kilometres. That is only a small part of the long journey that lies ahead over the next few days, for six firefighters from Marbella who are on board a bus packed with food and medication for Ukrainian refugees. They are taking this humanitarian aid to Poland in person.

Everything had to be organised against the clock, because they were so anxious to get this assistance to those who need it as soon as possible. With the help of La Soledad religious brotherhood in Marbella, they managed to overcome all the obstacles and were able to start their journey on Tuesday.

The non-perishable foods and medicine are going to be delivered to the NGO which is working with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, where they expect to arrive on Thursday. Then they will return to Marbella, but they won’t be alone: 55 refugees will be coming with them, and they will be hosted by local families. The firefighters have made detailed plans to make sure nothing goes wrong. It is a long and uncomfortable journey, but one they believe is well worth the effort.