Marbella fashion show raises more than 6,000 euros for Cudeca palliative care charity

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Gunnel’s Fashion Moda celebrated its 20th anniversary at its store located in Puerto Banús, Marbella, last month, an event featuring the participation of Caroline Svedbom and her avant-garde Front Row Collection.

The main event was a dazzling fashion show showcasing carefully selected brands for every occasion, highlighting the sophistication and style that characterise Gunnel’s fashion.

In addition to fashion, the event included a grand raffle that raised more than 6,000 euros for the Cudeca foundation.

A spokesperson for the Marbella fashion house said the proceeds will help the cancer charity to continue its “mission of providing high-quality palliative care to those with advanced illnesses”.

Cudeca expressed its “deepest gratitude” to Gunnel’s Fashion Moda for their commitment and generosity. “Initiatives like these are essential to continue providing assistance and care to those in need within our community.”