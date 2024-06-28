Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Organisers of the event with Cudeca representative María Romera. SUR.'
Marbella fashion show raises more than 6,000 euros for Cudeca palliative care charity
Community spirit

The Puerto Banús event was held to mark the 20th anniversary of Gunnel’s Fashion Moda

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:15

Gunnel’s Fashion Moda celebrated its 20th anniversary at its store located in Puerto Banús, Marbella, last month, an event featuring the participation of Caroline Svedbom and her avant-garde Front Row Collection.

The main event was a dazzling fashion show showcasing carefully selected brands for every occasion, highlighting the sophistication and style that characterise Gunnel’s fashion.

In addition to fashion, the event included a grand raffle that raised more than 6,000 euros for the Cudeca foundation.

A spokesperson for the Marbella fashion house said the proceeds will help the cancer charity to continue its “mission of providing high-quality palliative care to those with advanced illnesses”.

Cudeca expressed its “deepest gratitude” to Gunnel’s Fashion Moda for their commitment and generosity. “Initiatives like these are essential to continue providing assistance and care to those in need within our community.”

