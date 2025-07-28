Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The triumphant youngster in Birmingham with their gold trophy. SUR
Marbella dance academy representing Spain triumphs at international event in UK

The youngsters made a triumphant return to the Costa del Sol last weekend after collecting the gold medal in the hip-hop category and silver in the acro dance section at the Global World Dance Championship in Birmingham

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 28 July 2025, 11:53

The Marbella-based Lima Dance Academy made a triumphant return to the Costa del Sol last weekend after representing Spain at the Global World Dance Championship held at the ICC in Birmingham. Specialising in dance classes for children and young adults, teams from the academy brought home the gold medal in the hip-hop team dance category and silver in the acro team dance section.

Around 50 countries participated in “an incredibly competitive international event”, held between 18 and 20 July, and dancers from the Marbella academy also received gold, silver and bronze medals in the solo, duo and trio dance sections.

The academy’s owner, Janni, who is also the mother of two of the dancers, told SUR in English that she was “so proud of all the dancers”.

“Lima’s outstanding performances not only captivated the judges, but also filled the crowd with pride and emotion. The commitment they have put in has truly paid off. This is only the beginning,” she said.

“Winning global this year has been an amazing experience. We’ve trained so hard and pushed throughout the year as a team. I am so grateful for my teachers, teammates and my family. This moment is something I will never forget,” team dancer Natalie added.

