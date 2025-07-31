Marbella closed 2024 with 17-million-euro surplus

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 31 July 2025, 17:37 Share

Marbella town hall has recorded a surplus of 17 million euros in its 2024 accounts. "This liquidation is the picture of the stability and economic solidity of the council to face future challenges," said the municipal spokesperson Félix Romero, who pointed out that, as a direct consequence of this management, "the funds available in the municipal accounts have shot up from 13 million euros in 2023 to almost 46 million in the following year". So far for 2025, some 38 million euros have been accounted for.

Romero also highlighted the "spectacular reversal" of the surplus, which went from a negative figure of nine million euros in the 2023 financial year to a positive balance of 17 million euros in 2024.

Romero, who gave the economic report at the last full council meeting, said that the figures "speak of an impeccable and responsible management that guarantees the financial health of the council".

Technical document

The councillor, who pointed out that this is a reliable technical document drawn up by authorised civil servants and reviewed by the checked by government auditors, indicated that the income from own funds "has been sufficient to cover all municipal expenses, presenting in addition a net saving of almost 43 million euros and a positive financing capacity of almost eight million".