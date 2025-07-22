Marbella clears more than 175,000m²of municipal plots and streams in first six months of year

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 16:51 Compartir

Marbella town hall has cleaned more than 175,000 square metres of municipal plots and streams in the first six months of this year. The aim is to preserve the environment and guarantee the safety of residents and visitors.

Councillor Diego López highlighted this action as "part of the policy of active conservation of public spaces promoted by the town hall to improve the state and the image of Marbella".

The work has included the clearing, cleaning and adaptation of numerous green areas, publicly-owned plots of land and the banks of streams distributed in different strategic points of the town. Among the areas affected are Arroyo Segundo, Arroyo de la Víbora, Arroyo Nagüeles, Arroyo del Ángel and Arroyo de la Cruz, as well as urban plots in Nueva Andalucía, Xarblanca, Calle Santillana del Mar and the plot in the La Ermita industrial area.

Specific tasks have been undertaken such as the clearing of verges and ditches next to the Ecos school, the Arroyo Guadaiza path, the accesses to the Triple A shelter and the land next to the rugby field car park. Work has also been carried out around the fairgrounds and the Starlite festival to "ensure that spaces are in optimal conditions for events".

In addition to keeping the environment clean and attractive, the aim is to prevent fires and the proliferation of pests. Priority has also been given to areas that are sensitive due to their proximity to schools, main roads or areas where people congregate. López urged locals to also collaborate in the conservation of the town in order to ensure healthy coexistence.