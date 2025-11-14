Marbella boosts tourism promotion in China with strategic agreement

The town hall has signed an agreement with the WTCF together with agencies and other Chinese tourism companies.

Marbella town hall has boosted its international promotion with the signing of a strategic agreement with the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), together with leading travel agencies, media and tourism companies in China.

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz explained that the aim of the protocol, signed on the last day of the WTCF continental conference, is to "strengthen cooperation, dissemination and our positioning in the main international markets, consolidating our image as a benchmark of excellence".

Muñoz pointed out that the initiative contemplates the creation of a coordinating body between the town hall and the federation, "with the aim of developing joint projects in strategic segments such as conferences and sports".

"This line of collaboration will attract visitors with high purchasing power and promote tourism activity throughout the year, reducing seasonality and generating stable employment," said Muñoz, who stressed that with this agreement "our town is consolidated as an active member of the WTCF".

The mayor highlighted the "organisational and results success" of the WTCF continental conference, "an event that has projected the image of Marbella at a European level". Muñoz also announced that the federation has already shown its interest in holding another international meeting in Marbella, "which confirms the positive impact of this collaboration".

Booming tourism

For the past two days Marbella has been the epicentre of the international dialogue between China and Europe with the WTCF continental conference.

The opening of the event was attended by the Minister for Culture of the Chinese Embassy in Spain, He Yong, who pointed out that in 2024 the number of Chinese tourists visiting Spain soared by 60 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching 650,000 and noted that this dynamism "reflects the mutual desire to deepen the friendship and understanding between the two peoples". Yong praised Marbella "for its natural environment, high-end infrastructure and welcoming spirit".