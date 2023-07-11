Marbella boasts highest number of Blue Flag beaches in Andalucía This summer, La Fontanilla and Nagüeles have been added to the list of beaches and ports, bringing the town's total to 11

Marbella has the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in Andalucía according to the town’s mayor Ángels Muñoz. This summer La Fontanilla and Nagüeles will be added to the list, bringing the total up to 11, as explained by Muñoz, as a new flag was raised at the Virgen del Carmen marina on Monday 10 July. "It is recognition of the constant work carried out by the town hall throughout the year in defence of our coastline", she said.

Marbella has blue flags that endorse the quality of nine beaches and two ports: Adelfas-Alicate, Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, Puerto Banús-Levante, San Pedro Alcántara (Gualdamina), Venus-Bajadilla and Puerto Banús marina.

The Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC) and the European Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) award these prizes after monitoring compliance with environmental information and education, water quality, sustainable management, safety and services. "It is a source of pride to be the Andalucían town with the most blue flags on its coastline," Muñoz stressed.

She highlighted the work carried out at the Virgen del Carmen marina in aspects such as the control of spillages or occupancy in the area’s hotels, which is currently at one hundred per cent. "These awards demonstrate the quality of our offer and our services".

Muñoz stressed the "urgency" for Spain’s central government to undertake projects to stabilise the coastline "so that our beaches can recover” and avoid further damage during storms “with the installation of breakwaters in Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara".