Work begins on final phase of Las Chapas swimming pool in Marbella

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:44

Marbella town hall has begun the second and final phase of the construction of the municipal swimming pool in Las Chapas and expects the facility to be fully operational next April. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz said during a visit to the work that "this project was a commitment made to the residents of the area, which continues to grow and which needed a modern facility that was accessible all year round".

She went on to say, "We wanted Las Chapas to have a heated pool, which will have a surface area of 25 by 12.5 metres and a shallow depth because it is not designed for competitions, but for the enjoyment of adults, children and users who need therapeutic or aquatic activities."

It will have 130 photovoltaic panels and three water tanks with a capacity of 12,000 litres, with the aim of making the installation more efficient.

The mayor explained that "the aim is that it can be used regardless of weather conditions and that it is sustainable and environmentally friendly, with practically zero energy maintenance thanks to self-consumption and the reuse of water for different municipal uses".

A new area

Muñoz explained that the project is being developed on a plot of more than 10,000 square metres where the Las Chapas health centre already operates. The sports area, with an area of 3,000 square metres, includes a fully completed multi-purpose room for activities such as yoga, tai chi and gymnastics, as well as new changing rooms and showers.

She also detailed that a 750-square-metre roof is being installed with steel profiles anchored to the pavement built in the first phase, in addition to another 130 square metre roof over the access area, "so that the entire route between the changing rooms and the swimming pool is protected". Demolition work and new rainwater and drainage pipes have been carried out to adapt the structure.

The work, which will take six months to complete, will involve an investment of close to 1.3 million euros, included in a comprehensive transformation of the sports area that has included other previous projects worth 1.5 million euros. "Very soon we will be able to enjoy a fully equipped and functional swimming pool, which will bring this service closer to the more than 16,000 residents of Las Chapas," Muñoz concluded.