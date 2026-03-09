Marbella council is selling off land for 2.34 million euros to build 44 homes

This is the municipal plot for sale in the Artola Alta area, next to the A-7 motorway.

Marbella town hall has initiated the process to sell off a 10,440.25-square-metre plot of land located next to the A-7 motorway in the Artola Alta area, within the Las Chapas residential development.

The land has been designated for the construction of 44 terraced, single-family units. The town council has put it up for sale via an open public auction with a starting price, excluding taxes, of 2,347,433.74 euros. Bids can be submitted until the 25th of this month.

The land forms part of a larger plot of 11,086.46 square metres, but 646.21 square metres of that are privately owned. The explanation lies in the fact that the municipal plot, which is "roughly triangular" in shape, is "crossed" by the Río Verde mains water pipeline and has a right-of-way in the form of a path that runs along its northern boundary, measuring 12.5 metres wide.

The Rio Verde pipeline runs through the plot and there is an Acosol pumphouse for diverting the branch line

This is part of Marbella's main water supply network, which means that two main pipes (1,100 millimetres in diameter) and one secondary pipe (300 millimetres) run under the plot. The water management company Acosol also has a pumphouse on the southern boundary. These pipes form a branch line from the eastern supply network, where there are pipe-manoeuvring features that allow flow rates demanded by the municipality in that area to be diverted, along with some covered access/inspection chambers nearby. This configuration means that, of the 10,440.25 square metres of this plot, only 8,117.15 square metres are available for construction.

Planning

The partial planning scheme that has developed the sector (known as URP-VB-7), has classified the whole plot as residential land for terraced housing construction. As such, according to its size and the established buildable area, this allows for 47 homes to be built, the much larger proportion of them (44) to be built on the municipal land and three on the private land, as detailed in the technical specifications of the sale.

To kickstart the bidding process, Marbella town hall has carried out a market valuation, reminding would-be buyers that urban planning regulations require the plot to have street lighting, road access, drinking water, electricity supply and wastewater/ sewage disposal.