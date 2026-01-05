Marbella announces plan to create new parking and improve safety on the Cristo del Amor bridge

The council will carry out work on Avenida Doctor Maíz Viñals and on the Cristo del Amor bridge.

Marbella town hall has announced a project to create new parking spaces on Avenida Doctor Maíz Viñals and to improve safety on the Cristo del Amor bridge. The work will involve an initial road closure from Wednesday 7 January, affecting access to the road from the Guardia Civil roundabout. A further closure will take place later at the exit towards the same roundabout once work in the first area has been completed.

“These works will improve the quality of life of residents living in the area of La Represa park, between Miraflores and Santa Marta, as they will have more parking available. The work will also ensure the safety of the bridge, which connects these two neighbourhoods and is used daily by thousands of vehicles and pedestrians,” councillor Diego López said.

The works on the bridge include resurfacing and will require the closure of traffic

As well as the parking spaces, the work include the renewal of the pavements, road surface and kerbs, as well as the installation of new LED lighting.

Regarding the works on the Cristo del Amor bridge, López explained that the expansion joints on both sides of the structure will be renewed and the bridge will be resurfaced. “These works will inevitably involve the closure of the bridge to traffic, and we therefore apologise in advance to local residents for any inconvenience this disruption may cause,” he added.