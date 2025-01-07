Marbella adds seven new vehicles to its Local Police fleet

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 12:31

Seven new vehicles will be added to Marbella Local Police's fleet. Town mayor Ángeles Muñoz and councillor for security José Eduardo Díaz presented the new vehicles and described it as "a municipal commitment to provide the force with the best resources".

The new vehicles are three patrol cars and a van, as well as three unmarked cars so officers "can go unnoticed and carry out prevention work". "The objective is to continue growing, focusing on the renewal of the fleet of vehicles, the replacement of personnel and CCTV video surveillance cameras," Muñoz added.

In the past five years, Marbella town hall has advertised 60 vacancies for new Local Police officers. The mayor pointed out that there are currently jobs going for 19 police officers. "As officers have been retiring, vacancies have been filled," Muñoz said, adding that "we are talking about a staff of 400 officers, one of the largest in our area".

Video surveillance

Muñoz also pointed out the success of the town's gradual implementation of video surveillance. "It is a very useful tool not only for the clarification of criminal acts but also for prevention or to be used in incidents such as the recent 'Dana'."

During the 'Dana' storm, CCTV cameras helped to monitor various points of the town as incidents occurred and provided direction to emergency services to be able to respond more rapidly and effectively. There are plans to install more cameras throughout the town.