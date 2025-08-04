Man seriously injured and admitted to hospital ICU after confronting burglars who broke into his home in Marbella

A man ended up in the Hospital Regional Universitario's ICU after being injured by alleged burglars who broke into his house in Marbella early in the morning on Wednesday, 27 July. The National Police arrested another injured man, who was discovered with a stab wound in his back, on suspicion that he was one of the perpetrators, but the investigation remains open.

It was around 5am when the emergency services received a call reporting that a group of individuals had allegedly broken into a property in Marbella. The National Police and the medical services were immediately mobilised to the scene, where they first found the stabbed burglar.

The person who had wounded him was reportedly the owner of the house, who had woken up in the middle of the night to the noise of someone breaking into his home. He took two knives and went to check whether his suspicions were right.

When the police found him, he was also seriously injured. The victim was first taken to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella and then transferred to an intensive care unit in Malaga city, "with a guarded prognosis".

While the police have already arrested the wounded suspect for a crime of breaking in, the investigation remains open. The other suspects are yet to be located and detained.