Man arrested after Costa del Sol beach bar gutted by fire

Europa Press Marbella Monday, 6 January 2025, 11:23

Marbella Local Police officers have arrested a man for allegedly setting fire to a beach bar and restaurant in Puerto Banús on Sunday 5 January. The town hall said the "rapid" intervention of the fire brigade enabled the blaze to be extinguished "immediately", however damage to the site is "considerable" as the structure of the 'chiringuito' was wooden.

The incident at the beach bar on the Alberto Vidiella Tudores promenade happened at about 8.50am where some ten firefighters and six vehicles responded to the alarm. Local Police units were also at the scene and cordoned off the area as they gathered information from witnesses.

Police officers then spotted an individual who matched the description given by one witness, who said the alleged perpetrator of the fire was wearing a blue coat and had a dog with him. Officers had noticed the man had discarded his jacket, and when they asked him, he claimed he had thrown the garment in a bin because it was torn. He is a 36-year-old male, born in Zamora and residing in the El Ángel area in Nueva Andalucía.

The manager of the beach bar affected by the fire provided police with the security camera recordings of the premises prior to the incident, which confirmed the man identified was the same as the one captured in the footage. He was arrested and taken to a National Police station for questioning.