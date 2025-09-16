Ruling clears the way for major urban development in Ojén, the largest since the 1980s

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 14:51 Share

A court in Marbella has ordered the provisional dismissal and filing of the preliminary criminal proceedings relating to the exploitation of the public water domain in the luxury residential development of Martín Palo Alto SL, which represents the largest urban development in Ojén since the 1980s.

The court ruling is fundamentally based on the report issued by the town's municipal architect, which states that the work has been carried out "on land suitable for urbanisation". This has been approved by the public prosecution, which is the body that opened the proceedings.

Martín Palo SL has already invested 250 million euros in the execution of the first phase involving 300 homes. It plans a second phase of 260 homes. To complete the first phase, the company is currently in negotiations with the Andalusian water agency regarding irrigation.

"If we have the support and collaboration of the town hall, we will fulfill an investment of 450 million euros"

According to the company, the court ruling is "a decisive step that strengthens the legal security of the Palo Alto project and confirms that the developer is carrying out work in accordance with the law and the highest quality standards". The developer has highlighted that the original urban plan allowed up to 1,590 homes to be constructed, but this was reduced to a third of it, prioritising quality and lower density.

Excellence Ojén-Marbella

The company stated that the dismissal of the case "marks a turning point" and that Ojén can continue being "an example of balanced development and a generator of opportunities". CEO Matías Villarroel said that, "if it has the support and collaboration" of the town hall, Palo Alto is willing to undertake a new investment of another 200 million euros for the development of the southern part". "Today, the 300 families who live in Palo Alto and who are delighted to live in Ojén, already generate income for the municipality by paying their taxes, using the local service companies and visiting the shops in Ojén," the company stated.

This second phase would be "an important engine of growth for the municipality" by generating income and creating direct and indirect jobs, both in construction and in activities linked to tourism, services and local commerce, "completing a unique project of excellence on the Costa del Sol".