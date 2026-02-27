Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella

Junta gives green light to Marbella's new town masterplan

The PGOM will replace the old PGOU planning guidelines from 1986 in force until now

José Carlos García

Friday, 27 February 2026, 11:51

The Junta de Andalucía has given the green light to Marbella town hall's new PGOM urban masterplan.

The new document will substitute current planning guidelines, the PGOU, which date back to 1986.

With its PGOM Marbella has become the first municipality in Andalucía to adapt its planning guidelines to the new LISTA law.

"This is magnificent news, not just for the town hall, but for the entire town," said Mayor Ángeles Muñoz

According to the mayor, the PGOM "is a key instrument that provides legal security, reduces bureaucracy and speeds up processing times, allowing us to face new development challenges with a clear roadmap for a sustainable, inclusive, green and connected town".

The regional minister for developement, Rocío Díaz, said, "Andalucía has a modern law that minimises time for the approval of general town plans and puts an end to the obstacles that slowed down development in our towns."

She added, "Marbella, thanks to its town hall and the collaboration of the regional government, will finally have a town plan that is completely up to date and responds to the real needs of residents."

The town hall can now give the plan its final approval in the coming weeks.

