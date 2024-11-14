First confirmed acts for Starlite 2025 in Marbella announced

SUR Marbella Thursday, 14 November 2024, 18:41

The first confirmed artists and groups for the new concert season of the Starlite Occident in Marbella, which celebrates its XIV instalment in 2025, have been announced. Specifically, these are Europe (8 July), Jhayco (19 July), Will Smith (26 July) and Los Secretos (14 August).

Europe

This group has captivated thousands of fans with their talent and unmistakable energy for more than four decades. Their third album, The Final Countdown, catapulted them to worldwide stardom with its eponymous anthem, reaching number one in over 25 countries and selling millions of copies. They have demonstrated an ability to reinvent themselves and stay on top in an ever-evolving industry. Out Of This World, Carrie and Walk the Earth are just some of the hits that Starlite Occident audiences will be able to enjoy live.

Jhayco

At just 11 years old, Jhayco began his career in the world of trap and reggaeton, and it didn't take him long to attract the attention of great composers. Holanda, Ley Seca and No me Conoce (remix) are just some of the hits that have led him to become one of the greatest representatives of Latin music. With more than 17 billion plays on digital platforms, the Puerto Rican represents a new generation within the scene, creating an international sound for the Latin genre and taking it to global stages.

Will Smith

He rose to fame with Dj Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, winning the first hip-hop Grammy Award. As a solo artist, he has achieved success with his albums Big Willie Style and Willenium: tracks such as Miami, Men in Black and Gettin Jiggy Wit It have earned multiple Grammys and platinum certifications. Beyond music, he is one of Hollywood's most successful actors. For the first time in his career, Will Smith will perform at Starlite Occident taking audiences on a live journey through his musical career with An Evening with Will Smith.

Los Secretos

Their unmistakable sound features the guitars of Álvaro Urquijo, Ramón Arroyo and Txetxu Altube, the bass of Juanjo Ramos, the unmistakable piano of Jesús Redondo and the incessant drumming of Santi Fernández. Creators of timeless tracks that are considered among the great songs of Spanish pop, Los Secretos, with renewed energy and new generations in their ranks, will entertain the festival audience with anthems like Déjame, Pero a tu lado, Échame a mí la culpa, and La Calle del Olvido.